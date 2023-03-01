MWC 2023: Tecno Phantom V Fold smartphone to cost Rs 79,999 for early adopters

It looks like almost every major smartphone OEM is getting into the foldable segment to offer more choices to consumers. From OnePlus officially confirming the launch of its first folding smartphone in 2023 to the announcement of the Honor Magic Vs are some of the highlights of MWC 2023. Besides, Tecno has also launched its very first folding smartphone that’s a lot more affordable than the competition.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold is the first foldable from the company, which will be coming to India later this year with a price tag of Rs 89,999, making it one of the most affordable book-style folding phones in the country. For context, Samsung’s latest offering — the Z Fold 4 (review) cost almost twice as much as the Phantom V Fold.

In terms of specifications, the Phantom V Fold has a 6.42-inch cover/secondary display with a taller 21:9 aspect ratio. Similarly, the phone has a 7.85-inch primary foldable display with an 8:7 aspect ratio. The company claims that the phone has an almost invisible crease that measures 0.11mm and the folding mechanism is rated for 200,000 folds.

Tecno Phantom V Fold has a 120Hz primary and cover display. Tecno Phantom V Fold has a 120Hz primary and cover display.

The Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC powers this device with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, as well as 256/512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage which also powers the recently announced Oppo Find N2 Flip. The smartphone has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera, 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. There are also two additional cameras, one on the cover display and another on the primary display.

The phone ships with Android 13 with custom HiOS 13 skin on top and the device could get a few more software updates in the coming days. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels this device with support for 45W fast charging. The phone is expected to launch soon in India for Rs 89,999 and the same will be available for early adopters for just Rs 79,999 for the 12/256GB variant while the 12/512GB model will cost Rs 99,999.