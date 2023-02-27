MWC 2023: Tanla unveils its Wisely ATP phishing protection platform with 99 per cent accuracy

Tanla platforms limited has announced the launch of its Wisey ATP at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. Wisey ATP is an end-to-end anti-phishing platform that claims to identify, prevent, and eliminate smishing or SMS phishing.

According to Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), online scams are the most common type of crime with 4.72 billion internet users who spend around 7 hours a day on the web across the world. In India, there will be over 120 million online scams reported every year with an estimated revenue loss of $16 billion.

What are some of the most common types of phishing attacks in India?

During the media briefing, Tanla showcased various scenarios of how customers are tricked, primarily on the phone. From money loss to revealing sensitive information, phishing is used in multiple ways. But most users will only get to know about the scam after it has happened.

According to stats shared by the company, three out of ten people are vulnerable to phishing, and over 15 million phishing messages are sent every day just in India, where, around half a million people lose money every month.

About 75 per cent of the phishing messages claim to offer a job while the other claims to be from a well-known organisation like banks by leveraging the trust that these brands have built over the years.

How does Wisely ATP work?

Wisely ATP is an AI-powered tool that can evaluate an SMS including the sender, message body, and CTA (call to action) to identify if an SMS is sent as phishing bait and then block the same at the source. According to the company, all this happens in just 20 million seconds with an accuracy of over 99 per cent, hence, the chance of false positive or false negative action on an SMS by Wisely ATP is very slim.

On top of that, Wisely ATP can handle more than 1 trillion transactions every year. When Wisely ATP identifies the origin of phishing, it will report the same information to partners like OTT platforms, banks, telcos, and more to permanently eliminate the cybercrime.

Tanla’s Wisely ATP needs to be deployed at the telco’s service. When a scammer sends a phishing SMS, it is first received by the sender’s network and then forwarded to the receiver’s network, where, Tanla’s Wisely ATP will use AI capabilities to scan and look for various phishing markers.

If the SMS is found to be a phishing message, Wisely ATP will then inform the same to telco, which will block the message from reacher the user. On top of that, Tanla will also send the details of the scammer to the respective partners to prevent similar incidents in future.

When asked about user privacy, Tanla said that it does not store any messages and it is compliant with the latest GDPR regulations. While Tanla plans to partner with various baking brands, OTT players, and more, for this to work, it has to be deployed with all the major telcos such as Airtel, Jio, VI, and BSNL in India.

Tanla has already partnered with leading banks to conduct a proof of concept in March 2023 and the Wisely ATP solution will be commercially available for enterprises from next quarter. If Tanla’s Wisely ATP works as the company claim, this would put an end to SMS-based phishing once in for all in India.