MWC 2023: Realme GT 3 launched as the world’s fastest-charging phone

Realme’s fastest charging smartphone — the Realme GT 3 is finally official, which was originally announced in China as the Realme GT Neo 5. With up to 240W of charging speed, the Realme GT 3 is currently the commercially available fastest-charging phone in the world, capable of fully charging the 4,600 mAh battery in under 10 minutes.

According to the numbers shared by the brand, 50 per cent of the Realme GT 3 (from zero) can be charged in 4 minutes, while it takes 9 minutes and 30 seconds to fully charge the battery. Do note that, these figures are obtained in an ideal condition, and during normal usage, the phone could take a bit more time to charge just like other smartphones with fast charging technology.

The smartphone also has an RGB lighting system at the back dubbed Pulse Interface with support for 25 custom colours and it also serves as a notification LED for calls, messages, and more.

Also read | Redmi steals Realme’s thunder by announcing 300W fast charging tech

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT 3 is not the cutting edge flagship like the recently launched Xiaomi 13 Pro or the OnePlus 11. The device is based on the slightly dated Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone offers a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR capabilities, driven by a dedicated display chipset plus to optimise colours and frame rate while gaming. The smartphone also has HyperSmart Antenna Switching 2.0 technology, which covers all sides of the phone to improve network reception.

The Realme GT 3 ships with Android 13-based realmeUI 4 skin on top and the company has confirmed that the device will get three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. In terms of pricing, the Realme GT 3 will cost $649 or Rs 53,498.