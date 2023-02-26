MWC 2023 LIVE UPDATES from Barcelona: OnePlus Concept 11, Xiaomi 13 Pro to launch

Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC) is all set to take place from February 27 to March 2. During this period, major tech brands are expected to announce and showcase the latest innovations in the smartphone world. This includes Realme’s 240W fast charging phone — GT 3, Xiaomi’s flagship 13 Pro with a 1-inch type camera, OnePlus 11 concept, and more.

Select brands will announce their newest products as early as today, and companies will be able to showcase the same to the MWC visitors from February 27. Similarly, brands like Nokia have already announced their products ahead of MWC, and the same will be displayed at the mobile world congress.

Besides smartphones, we can also expect to see the launch of various accessories at the mobile world congress, this includes smartwatches, headphones, VR headsets, tablets, and more.