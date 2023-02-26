scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
MWC 2023 LIVE UPDATES from Barcelona: OnePlus Concept 11, Xiaomi 13 Pro to launch

MWC 2023 Live UPDATES: Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 will commence on 27 February in Barcelona, Spain, where major tech brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others will announce and showcase their latest products.

By: Tech Desk
Barcelona | February 26, 2023 09:38 IST
MWC 2023 will commence on February 27 (Image credit: GSMA)

Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC) is all set to take place from February 27 to March 2. During this period, major tech brands are expected to announce and showcase the latest innovations in the smartphone world. This includes Realme’s 240W fast charging phone — GT 3, Xiaomi’s flagship 13 Pro with a 1-inch type camera, OnePlus 11 concept, and more.

Select brands will announce their newest products as early as today, and companies will be able to showcase the same to the MWC visitors from February 27. Similarly, brands like Nokia have already announced their products ahead of MWC, and the same will be displayed at the mobile world congress.

Besides smartphones, we can also expect to see the launch of various accessories at the mobile world congress, this includes smartwatches, headphones, VR headsets, tablets, and more.

Live Blog

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 Live updates: OnePlus 11 Concept phone, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Realme GT launch, expected specifications, price, other details

09:38 (IST)26 Feb 2023
Nokia G22, C22, and C32 budget smartphones announced

Ahead of MWC 2023, HMD Global has launched three budget Android smartphones -- Nokia G22, Nokia C22, and the Nokia C32. The latest Nokia smartphones claim to offer up to 3 days of battery life with improved durability and colourful options. While the Nokia G22 has a back panel made out of 100 per cent recycled plastic, it also comes with two years of promised Android updates. Besides, the device is also IP52 rated for splash resistance and the display on the front is protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The Nokia G22 will be available in Meteor Grey and Lagoon Blue colours with a starting price of 179 Euros or ~Rs 15,600 for the base variant. Similarly, the Nokia C32 and the Nokia C22 are priced at 139 Euros (Rs 12,200), and 129 Euros (Rs 11,300), respectively.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 officially opens tomorrow, but today many of the brands are holding their major events announcing key products. We expect to see some significant announcements from Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Nokia, and Honor at the event. Xiaomi is unveiling its Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is a new premium smartphone co-engineered in partnership with Leica, the well-known and iconic camera brand. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will mark its global debut later today, and will likely make its way to the Indian market as well.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is also introducing a new 'concept' phone today. The OnePlus 11 Concept phone teasers have shown that the phone could have 'lights' at the back, but we will have to wait and see the exact details once the phone is officially revealed.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 09:25 IST
