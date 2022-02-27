MWC 2022: What to expect from the biggest phone show of the year

MWC, the world’s biggest mobile-focused tech show, is back with an in-person event. Every February, the mobile technology industry gathers in Barcelona, Spain for the Mobile World Congress (MWC), a trade show that focuses on the latest smartphones and what’s new in networking and infrastructure. This year’s MWC officially begins on Monday, February 28 and runs through March 3, but a number of phone makers will be unofficially kicking off with press conferences on Sunday, February 27. Big brands including Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Honor, Qualcomm, Poco among others, are scheduled to launch new devices at MWC 2022. Of course, companies like Apple do not participate at MWC and tend to reveal new products at their own special events.
Live Blog
Realme has confirmed that it will launch its high-end Realme GT2 at this year's MWC, featuring a 150-degree ultra-wide camera and a bio-polymer based back cover, which serves as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic. The company was first to include 65W charging support on its X50 Pro, and this year will unveil a new charging technology.
With the Galaxy S22 lineup already announced and the next Galaxy Z Fold smartphone won't be coming before August, Samsung might use this year's MWC to announce new Galaxy laptops and updated Galaxy A-series. Not to forget, Samsung did launch Galaxy A-series devices at MWC in past, so there’s a chance we will see the next-generation mid-premium Android smartphones at the world's biggest mobile-focused tech show.