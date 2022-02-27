MWC 2022: What to expect from the biggest phone show of the year

Mobile World Congress (MWC) officially starts on February 28 and runs until March 3. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

MWC, the world’s biggest mobile-focused tech show, is back with an in-person event. Every February, the mobile technology industry gathers in Barcelona, Spain for the Mobile World Congress (MWC), a trade show that focuses on the latest smartphones and what’s new in networking and infrastructure. This year’s MWC officially begins on Monday, February 28 and runs through March 3, but a number of phone makers will be unofficially kicking off with press conferences on Sunday, February 27. Big brands including Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Honor, Qualcomm, Poco among others, are scheduled to launch new devices at MWC 2022. Of course, companies like Apple do not participate at MWC and tend to reveal new products at their own special events.