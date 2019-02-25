MWC 2019 Day 1 highlights: Sony Xperia 1 announced with 21:9 4K OLED display, OnePlus shows off 5G prototype smartphone and more

Day 1 at MWC is over, and it brings a lot of interesting news. Companies like Sony to ZTE unveiled new products offering something interesting.

Sony launched its new smartphone lineup, which includes the flagship Xperia 1, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 Plus. All three phones feature a 21:9 aspect ratio display, perfect for watching movies and playing games.

Meanwhile, ZTE is betting on 5G tech, as it unveiled its first 5G smartphone at MWC.

OnePlus too made its presence felt on the first day of Mobile World Congress. The Chinese company showcased a 5G prototype smartphone that features the Snapdragon 855 and X50 modem.

Here’s our roundup of all the big news from the first day at MWC 2019:

MWC 2019 Day 1 highlights: Sony Xperia 1

As rumoured, Sony showed off its flagship Xperia 1 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Perhaps the highlight of the Xperia 1 is its 21:9 aspect ratio, which allows users to watch video in the same format as a movie theater. Sony said players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube are increasingly offering content in 21:9.

The premium Xperia 1 has a 6.5-inch, 3840×1644 OLED display that supports HDR10. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 3300mAh battery.

On the back of the handset, there’s a triple-camera setup with one 12MP primary lens optical image stabilization (OIS), one 12MP telephoto lens with OIS, and one 12MP Super Wide lens.

Sony said the phone will go on sale in Spring, but didn’t reveal the price. Additionally, Sony also unveiled the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus with a 21:9 aspect ratio display.

MWC 2019 Day 1 highlights: OnePlus 5G prototype smartphone

OnePlus showcased a 5G-ready prototype smartphone at MWC 2019. While the phone itself was intentionally covered to hide the design, we do know that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and X50 modem. Interestingly, the phone appears to have a taller 21:9 display, although we’re still waiting for an official confirmation from the company itself.

OnePlus is expected to announce its 5G smartphone sometime in Q2. Expect OnePlus’ 5G smartphone to cost $200-$300 more than the company’s existing phones.

MWC 2019 Day 1 highlights: TCL ‘Dragon Hinge’ tech

After Samsung and Huawei, TCL is the latest company to announce its foray into foldable devices. However, unlike Samsung or Huawei, TCL isn’t ready to show off a commercial device yet. Instead, TCL showed off initial concepts of foldable screens and devices using its proprietary DragonHinge technology.

Some part of the design resembles Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, another device looks like an old-school flip phone. TCL is expected to announce its first foldable device in the middle of 2020.

MWC 2019 Day 1 highlights: ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G

ZTE has announced its first 5G smartphone, called the Axon 10 Pro 5G at MWC 2019. The Chinese company has partnered with China Telecom, Hutchinson Drei, and Elisa to begin sales in Europe and China.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also has three cameras on the back, with the 48MP primary sensor, a 20MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP zoom lens. There’s a 20MP snapper on the front.

It sports a 6.47-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Other specs include a 4000mAh battery, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

ZTE also launched the Blade V10 alongside the Axon 10 Pro. The Axon 10 Pro is said to be available in the first half of the year, while the Blade V10 will launch in select markets starting next month.