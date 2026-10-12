Musk vows affordable Starlink in India days before Ambani’s record Jio IPO

Elon Musk said he would price Starlink’s satellite internet service affordably in India to take on Mukesh Ambani’s low-cost Reliance Jio, escalating his attacks on the rival billionaire days before Jio’s parent launches India’s largest-ever IPO.

Jio Platforms, which owns the telecom arm, is targeting a valuation of $106 billion in the offering. Much like SpaceX-owned Starlink, Jio’s own satellite venture is also ⁠awaiting ​final security clearance to launch.

Cheap data is the playbook that built Jio in India, and the one Musk has used in markets like Kenya to unsettle local telecom players. SpaceX now plans to enter ​the ​mobile carrier market itself, starting in the ⁠US.