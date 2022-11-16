scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Musk to relaunch Twitter’s blue check subscription on Nov 29

With the new release, changing someone's verified name will cause the loss of the blue check "until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet terms of service",

elon musk, twitter, twitter verified, twitter news,The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. (Image Source: Reuters)

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter’s sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29, a minor delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the social media platform.

“Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid,” Musk said in a tweet.

With the new release, changing someone’s verified name will cause the loss of the blue check “until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet terms of service”, Musk said.

Also Read |Elon Musk publicly fires Twitter engineers who call him out online

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...Premium
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financingPremium
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financing
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...Premium
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...

Last week, the Tesla chief had said Twitter Blue will probably “come back end of next week”.

Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed. The change came a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 09:20:06 am
Next Story

PM Modi to inaugurate silver jubilee edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 22 today

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement