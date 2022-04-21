scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Musk secures $46.5 bln financing commitment for Twitter, explores tender offer

Elon Musk has secured a financing commitment to acquire Twitter and is considering a tender offer for its outstanding shares.

By: Reuters |
April 21, 2022 7:41:55 pm
Elon Musk gets financing commitment to buy TwitterElon Musk had earlier offered to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share. (File)

Elon Musk has secured a $46.5 billion financing commitment to acquire Twitter Inc and is considering starting a tender offer for its outstanding shares, a filing with U.S. regulators showed on Thursday.

Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, which prompted Twitter to adopt a ‘poison pill’ to limit Elon Musk’s ability to raise his stake in the social media platform.

