Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Elon Musk: Twitter subscriptions coming next week, gold check for companies, grey for govts

After pausing the $8 Twitter Blue subscription due to a barrage of troll accounts, Elon Musk says that the subscription is finally making a return.

elon-twitterElon Musk's Twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration. (Reuters)

Twitter will tentatively launch its blue check subscription feature next Friday, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet, after holding off on the launch earlier this week. The social media platform will use different colour checks for organizations and individuals, Musk said. “Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary,” Musk said in a tweet.

All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check is activated, Musk said. The company had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed, and had said the sought-after blue check subscription service will be re-launched on November 29.

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.

