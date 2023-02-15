scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Musk donated around $1.95 billion in Tesla shares last year

Analysts have said that Musk might benefit from gifting Tesla stock if he donated it to charity since shares donated to charities do not have to pay capital gains tax.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his security detail depart the company's local office in Washington, U.S. January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth $1.95 billion in the world’s most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.

Musk donated about 11.6 million shares between August and December last year, according to the filing, which did not say which organization or organizations were the recipients.

The world’s second-richest person now owns around 13% of Tesla.

Tesla did not immediately respond to an email seeking details on which charity or charities got the donations.

Also Read |Elon Musk says he may lead Twitter for almost another year

Musk donated about $5.74 billion in 2021.

Analysts have said that Musk might benefit from gifting Tesla stock if he donated it to charity, since shares donated to charities do not have to pay capital gains tax, as they would if they were sold.

Musk signed the Giving Pledge in 2012, a commitment by some billionaires to give at least half their wealth to philanthropy in their lifetime or upon their death.

In 2001, he set up the Musk Foundation, offering grants for the “development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity” among other causes, according to its website.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 17:49 IST
Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
