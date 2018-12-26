MTNL offering new pre-paid customers unlimited free data for 60 days

MTNL via its official Twitter account has announced a new unlimited data plan for its new Delhi and Mumbai pre-paid users. Under this new Christmas and New Year offer, customers who signup for a SIM card between December 25 to December 31 will get unlimited 2G/3G data totally free for 60 days from the date of activating the mobile number.

The offer does not include any free calling or SMS services. To avail the offer, customers will have to get a new SIM card connection and get the first recharge of Rs 91 done.

This will cost a total of Rs 101 to the customer – Rs 10 for the SIM card and the first recharge of Rs 91. This will get the customer a SIM validity of 365 days, talk time worth Rs 90 and free unlimited 3G/2G data for 60 days.

Under this pre-paid recharge pack, consumers will be charged one paisa per two seconds on local and STD calls, whereas they will be charged 50 paise per local SMS and Re 1 on National SMSes. After the pack ends users will be charged three paise per 10KB of internet usage.

#MTNL ‘s #ChristmasOffer for New #Mobile customers. Free Unlimited Data for 60 days for all new Prepaid Connections booked between 25th Dec 18 to 31st Jan 19.

Delhi customer visit https://t.co/eIn9BTCCtg

Mumbai customer visit https://t.co/qZctX8ZjS6 pic.twitter.com/uCZg0dh2Xt — MTNL (@MTNLOfficial) December 25, 2018

Under this offer, there are no FUP limitations for the customers and they can download/upload any amount of data they want to use. MTNL still doesn’t offer 4G services in India, however, recent reports suggest that the company is looking to roll out the service soon.