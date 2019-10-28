MTNL introduces new 1Gbps broadband plans in Delhi starting at Rs 2,990

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has launched new 1Gbps broadband plans in its Delhi circle. The plans are priced at Rs 2,990 and Rs 4,990, under which the company provides a FUP limit of 4TB and 8TB, respectively. With these plans, the company plans to take on Reliance Jio Fiber plans, which were unveiled earlier this year.

MTNL and BSNL recently announced a merger, which means BSNL subscribers may get these similar plans soon.

Under the new Rs 2,990 plan, users will get 4TB of monthly data FUP for the first six months, after which the FUP limit will drop to 3TB. Along with this, customers will also get free unlimited voice calling benefits. The plan offers data speeds of up to 1Gbps, which after the FUP is reached drop to 5Mbps.

Under its Rs 4,990 plan, the company will offer consumers 8TB of FUP monthly data for the first six months the plan is active for after, which the FUP will drop to 6TB. Similar to the Rs 2,990 plan, after the FUP data limit is reached, the speeds will drop from 1Gbps to 5Mbps. This also includes free voice calling to any network in India.

Also Read: BSNL offers free unlimited calling to landline, broadband users on Diwali

These new plans are comparatively cheaper when compared to similar plans from Reliance Jio Fiber. Jio Fiber currently offers customers two 1Gbps plans priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499, which offer 2.5TB and 5TB monthly FUP limits, respectively.

However, it offers other benefits to consumers like free voice calling, TV video calling feature, zero-latency gaming, home networking, device security, VR experience and more.