The most dangerous celebrity according to McAfee: MS Dhoni

McAfee has recently released its list of the most dangerous celebrity names in India. This list consists of celebrity names that generate the riskiest search results that could potentially expose their fans to malicious websites and viruses. This time along Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captain of India during the 2011 World cup has topped the list.

Advertising

According to McAfee the immense popularity of MS Dhoni has “created a field day for cybercriminals to lure unsuspecting consumers to malicious websites, which may install malware or steal personal information and passwords.”

The second spot on the list is also occupied by another cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar. After which only the eighth spot is occupied by another cricketer, Harmanpreet Kaur.

According to the list, MS Dhoni leads the team, followed by Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gulati, Sunny Leone, Badshah, Radhika Apte, Shraddha Kapoor, Haemanpreet Kaur, PV Sindhu and Cristiano Ronaldo in that order.

Advertising

McAfee states that with the ease of internet access has made it easy for users to avail content from all over the world. As this ease of internet access grows netizens often look for free and pirated content, unfortunately, they may not be fully aware of the risks that malicious websites providing such content can pose in exchange for this access. Due to which cybercriminals prey on consumer vulnerabilities.

“It is essential for consumers to recognize these threats, think before they click and avoid suspicious links that promise free content,” said Venkat Krishnapur, Vice-President of Engineering and Managing Director, McAfee India.