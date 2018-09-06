Mozilla releases Firefox 62 with variable fonts, automatic dark theme on macOS

Mozilla Firefox 62 new version brings variable fonts support, a new automatic dark theme to Mac desktop ,and ‘better scrolling’ on Android Mozilla Firefox 62 new version brings variable fonts support, a new automatic dark theme to Mac desktop ,and ‘better scrolling’ on Android

Mozilla has launched Firefox 62 web browser for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. The new version 62 brings variable fonts support, a new automatic dark theme to Mac desktop and ‘better scrolling’ on Android. The latest version of Firefox for desktop is available for download on Firefox.com. Android users can download Firefox 62 from Google Play while iOS users will be able to get the new version via the App Store. Here are the changes the new Firefox 62 is bringing on Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android platform.

Mozilla Firefox 62 for Windows, Mac, and Linux

The new Firefox version 62 brings support for variable fonts enabling users to create typography with a single font file instead of creating several files for variations of the same front. This will enable faster webpage load time and reduce page size. Further, the Firefox desktop version now comes with ‘intelligent support’ for the new native Dark Mode that came in macOS 10.14 Mojave. With the new version, Firefox will now automatically switch to the twilight theme when the macOS Dark mode is enabled. The graphics rendition has improved for Windows users without accelerated hardware using Parallel-Off-Main-Thread Painting. In addition, Firefox Home can now display up to four rows on top sites in the default tab, Pocket stories, and highlights. The latest version adds Canadian English (en-CA) locale as well.

Mozilla Firefox 62 for Android

For Android users, version Firefox 62 brings improved scrolling performance and faster page load times over Wi-Fi connections. The new version includes “Product and feature tips” toggle as well in Notifications settings to allow more control over which notifications are shown, as per the Firefox 62 for Android changelog.

In case you use Firefox desktop version, you should be able to upgrade to the new version automatically. While Mozilla brings new Firefox version ‘every six to eight weeks,’ Venture Beat notes that Firefox 63 will likely come in mid-October.

