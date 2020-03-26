Mozilla Firefox testing new paid ad blocker for select websites

If people decide to use this service, they will also get better privacy protection. If people decide to use this service, they will also get better privacy protection.

Mozilla, the organisation behind the popular Firefox web browser has announced a new test pilot initiative, called the Firefox Better Web in partnership with Scroll. Under this programme, the company will provide consumers with an ad-free browsing service on partner websites.

The organisation at the beginning will be charging its customers $2.49 per month for the first six months. After this, it will increase the price to $4.99. In their tests, they were able to find out that the partner website were able to make 40 per cent more than what they were earning by displaying ads.

If people decide to use this service, they will also get better privacy protection. To enable this, Mozilla is using a customised Enhanced Tracking Protection setting, which will block all third-party trackers, fingerprinters, and cryptominers. Along with the added protection, these blocked scripts will also help in providing users with a faster browsing experience.

Unlike ad blockers that are available online, this new feature allows users to block ads on partner websites, for which the partner websites get paid. All of those publishers who do not sign on as a partner will remain to function as is and will be able to show ads to their users.

As of now, Firefox Better Web is currently only available in the US. However, the company has stated that it will soon be introducing it to other regions with apt partners.

In related news, earlier reports suggest that Google is also working on developing privacy-friendly mechanisms, which will keep the web healthy. It is also limiting the number of ads that people see on a website by blocking ads after a certain number. It could be possible that Google also takes the same route and introduces voluntary ad blocking.

