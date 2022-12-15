Motorola X40 flagship phone launched in China with an all-curved design

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Thursday launched the Moto X40 in China, the company’s latest addition to its flagship lineup. The Motorola Moto X40 is powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful processor right now – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which was launched last month.

The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved OLED display, which supports a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 10-bit colours. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the device is comprised of 1x 3.2GHz Cortex-X3 core, 2x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 cores, 2x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 cores, and 3x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510 cores, and assisted by the Adreno 740 GPU.

In terms of camera, the Moto X40 boasts a triple-lens setup with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. At the front, there’s a 60MP selfie camera, which you can either get as a punch-hole or under-display. The phone’s protected against the elements by an IP68 resistance rating.

Meanwhile, the battery is sized 4,600mAh with support for 125W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The phone starts at CNY 3,399 for the 8GB+128GB variant, which converts to around Rs 40,374. The other two storage variants are 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB. The colour options are smoky black and blue.

The Moto X40 goes up against the likes of the Xiaomi 13, Vivo X90, and iQOO 11.