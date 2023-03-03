With a rollable concept, Motorola’s Rizr rises above everything else on show at this year’s MWC

Some of the biggest mobile phones the world has seen, including Nokia’s 808 PureView, launched at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. While this year’s MWC drew a lot of eyeballs and plenty of attention due to a number of high-profile launches from the world’s biggest smartphone brands, what really stood out was the showcase of a rollable phone concept from Lenovo-owned Motorola.

With smartphones hitting an innovation plateau, rollable displays offer a new segway into how these devices might evolve in the future. Tech companies have over the years become more risk averse, making most of their products almost boring and definitely tacking the “wow” factor. The iPhone 14 looks the same as the previous generation and so does your Dell laptop.

But Motorola thinks they can have devices with rollable screens that could bring the smartphone industry out of this slump. At the Mobile World Congress, which ended Thursday in Barcelona, Motorola showed off its rollable smartphone, even letting journalists spend some time with the Motorola Rizr.

The Motorola Rizr – not to be confused with Moto Razr – is a smartphone with a rollable screen that can expand – from 5 inches to 6.5 inches – at the touch of a button. When in compact mode, the other half of the display is shown at the back and can be used to take selfies and glance at information, like in clamshell-style foldable phones.

“The 6.5″ pOLED display utilises many of our learnings from Razr, and the way the screen rolls around the back of the device allows for many unique use cases like checking notifications, the time, accepting phone calls or viewfinder previews of the camera,” Jeff Snow, General Manager of Product Innovation at Motorola told indianexpress.com in an email interview on the sidelines of MWC 2023.

The Rizr, which Motorola calls a proof of concept, isn’t trying to replace foldable devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Motorola Razr. Rather, the Motorola Rizr offers an alternative view of looking at the market for smartphones with emerging form factors. Clearly, both rollables and foldables can co-exist with their unique advantages.

“Besides the obvious roll instead of fold, with this rollable technology we are able to give consumers a full android experience in a compact, 5″ screen without sacrificing screen space when you want it,” he added.

Be it foldables or rollables – the basic idea continues to be the same: how to give users more screen real estate while also keeping the phone compact. But of course, both folding and rollable screens have different implementations at the surface level, which is why companies like Lenovo are testing rollable devices that can expand and not fold in half or open up like a book.

The foldable smartphone market has been around for a few years, but after the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr, the segment saw an uptick. The foldable handsets in the beginning, like any other first-generation products, were buggy and had durability issues. But the latest devices with folding screens are more polished , although they are far from being as reliable as tried-and-tested glass slab designs.

Rollable devices will also have a similar journey as any other new product category. Motorola’s concept phone, at this stage at least, is quite wide and feels bulky when held in the hand. There are also questions on how durable the display is since the screen will be rolled and unrolled multiple times in a day. Another burning question is how much does the battery last and whether or not the rollable phone will offer water resistance. Motorola, obviously, has no answers but then again, the Rizr is a concept phone, far from being a finished product that is ready to be shipped to consumers.

“This project is unique because we built an initial proof of concept to determine how the design would be and determine the next steps to commercialization,” Snow explained. “We are still deep in the concept development phase,” he clarified.

Motorola, clearly, is not in a rush to launch the Rizr as a commercial product yet. The rollable display technology has a long way to go before it reaches the hands of consumers, but Snow said Motorola will “continue exploring new form factors that can be pocketable without sacrificing a bigger screen”.

Lenovo, Motrola’s parent company and the world’s largest PC maker, is also testing the rollable screen tech in a laptop form factor. The device uses the same rollable technology, with a 12.7-inch screen that expands to 15.3 inches when rolled out. This device, like the Motorola Rizr, is also far from being ready to be released commercially.