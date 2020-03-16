Motorola Razr costs a bomb: Here’s what you are buying and what to keep in mind

Motorola Razr launched in India and here’s what you must keep in mind (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia) Motorola Razr launched in India and here’s what you must keep in mind (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Motorola Razr made its global debut last year. Several months on, the flip phone has finally made its way into the Indian market with a whopping price tag of Rs 1,24,999. Some would ask, wasn’t the Razr suppose to be an “affordable” flip phone? Well, it was supposed to be, but clearly it isn’t. In fact, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that is made of all glass and sports top-notch specifications is much cheaper than Razr at Rs 1,09,999 — Samsung strategically announced the price around the same time as Motorola to give prospective customers of Razr second thoughts. Given the specs and the price, it will be a tough pick for those who don’t have a lot of nostalgia value for the Razr.

What the Motorola Razr offers

The design is clearly the key highlight of the Motorola Razr. It brings back the nostalgic flip form factor that will attract a lot of consumer attention, the company believes. Motorola is so dependent on the flip design that it didn’t pay a lot of attention in the internals.

The Razr comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor which we have seen powering several budget phones from other smartphone brands. In fact, there are phones under Rs 15,000 running Snapdragon 710 processor.

Here’s how Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip compare

I expected the Razr to at least use Snapdragon 855 — Qualcomm last year’s flagship processor — in order to be able to compete with the Galaxy Z Flip. The phone comes paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage but there’s no expandable microSD card support. Another drawback is Android 9 Pie software running the phone. In times when even under Rs 10,000 phones come with Android 10 out-of-the-box, this isn’t very impressive.

The Razr includes two screens. I like the fact that the outer screen of the phone is much bigger than what we have seen on the Z Flip. The 2.7-inch Quick View screen lets users read messages, emails, click selfies, control music and much more. On top of the Quick View display there’s a 5MP selfie camera. The main screen measures 6.2-inch flexible OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

For capturing pictures and videos, the Motorola Razr includes a 16MP rear primary sensor along with an f/1.7 lens. The main camera can be used to capture selfies when the phone is folded. The chin at the bottom includes an optical fingerprint sensor and speaker grills. The flip phone includes a 2,510mAh battery that is coupled with 15W fast charging.

Why was the Motorola Razr launch delayed?

The flip phone was announced in November last year, but was made available only in February this year. The company says the delay in launch was due to the high consumer demand. The Razr has been available for pre-order in India for quite some weeks now and will go on sale for the very first time on April 2. It will be available on Flipkart as well as offline stores.

What you need to know about the Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr comes with lots of good features, but there are some bad aspects too. First of all, something that I don’t expect from a Rs 1.24 lakh phone is a plastic screen. Yes, unlikely the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip the Motorola uses a plastic screen can be easily scratched. I have spent some time the Z Flip and feel the premium glass finish makes the phone feel so premium. That isn’t the case with the Motorola Razr.

DON’T MISS: We used the Motorola Razr, and here’s what we thought of it

Coming to the hinge, the Razr comes with what Motorola calls its “zero-gap” hinge system that supposedly allows the phone to fold with no gap at all. However, we used the Razr and figured that what the company is claiming isn’t entirely true as there’s a small gap between the display and the hinge where it folds. Well, foldable phones need to get the hinge right as it’s the hinge that can make or break the phone.

Several reviewers around worldwide complained about the screen cracking issue of the Razr. We didn’t believe it until we used the phone. The unit that we used also suffered the same issue and made a noticeable cracking sound when the phone was opened or closed. The company says the sound is perfectly normal. Well, if you say so, Motorola.

Razr box warnings

Motorola has designed a special retail box for the special Razr flip phone. And with the retail box comes many warnings. The first thing that you will notice while opening the Razr box is a sticker that says “Do not apply a screen protector, as it will damage the display.” The box includes a long list of warnings that you will need to keep in mind when using a flip phone and if you don’t it can cost a lot.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd