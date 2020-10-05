scorecardresearch
Monday, October 05, 2020
Hathras rape case
Motorola Razr 5G India Launch LIVE Updates: Flip-style foldable phone will launch at 12 noon

Motorola Razr 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Live Updates: Motorola will launch its flagship Razr 5G flip-style foldable smartphone in India today.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | October 5, 2020 11:01:13 am
The new Razr 5G looks similar to the original foldable phone, but it comes with a number of changes.

Motorola Razr 5G Price in India, Specifications Launch Live Updates: After a not-so-impressive debut of the original Razr, Motorola is back with the second-generation flip-style foldable phone. The new Razr 5G has a faster Snapdragon 765G processor, slightly redefined design, and a much-improved camera.

The highlight of the Razr 5G is its design and engineering which makes the screen folds in half. Motorola claims the new hinge design can last 200,000 folds and unfolds — the equivalent of 100 folds per day for five years. The new Moto Razr isn’t totally water-resistant, but the company has added a water repellent coating to prevent the phone from the water damage.

The follow-up to the original Razr comes with a 6.2-inch 21:9 pOLED foldable panel. There’s a 2.7-inch OLED screen on the front too, which can be used to access apps as well as notifications. At 12 noon IST on Monday, October 5, Motorola will launch the Razr 5G in India. In case you are interested in the Razr 5G, we will be liveblogging all the launch details and sharing all the news from the event in real-time, just like we always do.

Internationally, the Razr 5G is priced at $1400 (or approx Rs 1,02,475). It remains to be seen at what price the Razr 5G comes to India, but expect the phone to cost over a lakh.

