Motorola’s 312 Labs will focus on new smartphone form factors, AR and VR tech

Motorola is launching its Motorola 312 Labs, which has been established to explore new technologies and innovations as part of the company’s research and development investment. Lenovo has announced its plan to double investment in R&D over the next three years and the introduction of the Motorola 312 Labs further supports the same.

“Motorola 312 Labs is focused on a few key areas including the connected ecosystem of the future, metaverse evolution, exploring new and unique mobile form factors and wearables, advancing display and AR & VR technologies,” Motorola stated as part of the official press statement.

This could mean that the company is looking to develop new form factors for its smartphones. With Samsung having found great success with its Galaxy Fold and Flip foldable smartphones, Motorola may be looking to bring something new to the table, given it already has the Moto Razr which had a foldable form factor.

“Motorola 312 Labs is uniquely positioned as its mission is to explore the unknown but with a research team that has the expertise to turn a conceptual idea into a reality. One of our expertise is understanding the needs of customers, because what’s the point of a breakthrough if it doesn’t mean anything to people? That’s a key focus area for Motorola 312 Labs as it looks to the future of mobile technology,” said Dan Dery, Motorola Vice President of Product in a statement.

The 312 in the name is inspired by the well-known 312 area code in Chicago, where the company has deep roots. The team is headquartered in Chicago and employees will work in over 30 labs, alongside colleagues in Brazil, China, and India.