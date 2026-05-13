Motorola enters India’s premium foldable market with the new Razr Fold

Motorola has officially entered India’s premium foldable smartphone market with the launch of the Motorola Razr Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone in the country. The device combines flagship hardware, AI-powered software experiences, and an expansive foldable display as Motorola looks to compete with rivals such as Samsung and OnePlus in the ultra-premium smartphone category.

The Motorola Razr Fold features a 6.6-inch external LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate that unfolds into a large 8.1-inch 2K Extreme AMOLED main screen.

Motorola says the display can reach up to 6,200 nits peak brightness and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Pantone-validated colours and skin tones for improved visual accuracy.