Motorola enters India’s premium foldable market with the new Razr Fold

Motorola has officially entered India’s premium foldable smartphone market with the launch of the Motorola Razr Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone in the country. The device combines flagship hardware, AI-powered software experiences, and an expansive foldable display as Motorola looks to compete with rivals such as Samsung and OnePlus in the ultra-premium smartphone category.
The Motorola Razr Fold features a 6.6-inch external LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate that unfolds into a large 8.1-inch 2K Extreme AMOLED main screen.
Motorola says the display can reach up to 6,200 nits peak brightness and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Pantone-validated colours and skin tones for improved visual accuracy.
Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, built on TSMC’s 3nm process, powers the foldable. The smartphone ships with Android 16-based Hello UI and comes with a promise of seven years of Android OS updates and security patches.
Motorola is also heavily focusing on Artificial Intelligence features through its Moto AI 2.0 platform, which includes AI-powered image generation, productivity tools, contextual suggestions, memory recall, and integration with Google Gemini.
Photography is positioned as one of the device’s biggest highlights. Motorola claims the Razr Fold offers the “world’s best foldable camera system”, recognised with the DXOMARK Gold Label. The device includes a triple 50MP rear camera setup featuring a Sony LYTIA 828 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 100x Super Zoom Pro, and a 50MP ultrawide and macro lens. The foldable also supports 8K Dolby Vision video recording and AI-enhanced image processing features.
The Razr Fold packs a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which Motorola claims delivers over 43 hours of battery life on a single charge. Charging support includes 80W wired TurboPower charging, 50W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging for accessories.
In terms of design, the company claims the smartphone features an aircraft-grade steel hinge with titanium reinforcement, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection, and IP48/IP49 water and dust resistance ratings. The device is available in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White finishes.
Motorola has also introduced a limited FIFA World Cup 2026 edition of the foldable featuring exclusive FIFA-themed software customisations and branding.
The smartphone will come in two options – one with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory and another with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage capacity, with an introductory price of Rs 1,49,999.
In addition to the foldable smartphone, Motorola has also introduced its Moto Buds 2 Plus model, which comes with Sound by Bose tuning, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 6.0 technology, and a battery backup of up to 40 hours, which are available at Rs 5,999.