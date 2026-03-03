Motorola Edge 70 Fusion debuts with a quad-curve design and smart AI features

When it comes to daily wear and tear, the device comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance and MIL-STD-810H standards for durability. Protection is reinforced with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front. (Image: motorola)

Motorola, at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, unveiled its latest premium offering – the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. The company claims that the latest device is a fusion of bold design, advanced materials, and smart technology.

The phone is yet to be launched in India; however, the company has said that the India pricing will be announced on March 6.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion sports a quad-curve design with the front glass curving into the back panel, offering a sleek look. With comfort as its primary focus, the company said that the design draws inspiration from nylon and linen fabrics to accord a softer texture alongside the sturdy build.