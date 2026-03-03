Motorola Edge 70 Fusion debuts with a quad-curve design and smart AI features

Motorola, at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, unveiled its latest premium offering – the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. The company claims that the latest device is a fusion of bold design, advanced materials, and smart technology.
The phone is yet to be launched in India; however, the company has said that the India pricing will be announced on March 6.
The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion sports a quad-curve design with the front glass curving into the back panel, offering a sleek look. With comfort as its primary focus, the company said that the design draws inspiration from nylon and linen fabrics to accord a softer texture alongside the sturdy build.
Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 platform, the phone is backed by a 5,200mAh battery offering up to 39 hours of use. With 68W TurboPower charging, users can quickly power up when needed.
The device features a 6.8-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and Pantone-validated colours. A 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 5,200 nits aim to ensure smooth visuals and clear outdoor viewing. Meanwhile, Dolby Atmos and dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio support enhance the entertainment experience.
When it comes to daily wear and tear, the device comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance and MIL-STD-810H standards for durability. Protection is reinforced with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front.
One of the major highlights of Edge 70 Fusion is that it introduces a major upgrade in smartphone photography with the Sony LYTIA 710 sensor. The triple camera module features a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro capabilities and a 122-degree field of view. Meanwhile, on the front, it comes with a 32MP camera with the ability to shoot 4K video.
The phone comes with MotoAI, the companies proprietary
Along with image enhancements, MotoAI also offers a slew of other uses. The system can understand on-screen content and suggest helpful actions through a feature called Next Move. Users can generate playlists using Playlist Studio or create custom visuals with Image Studio, including wallpapers and stickers. The phone also responds to voice prompts such as “Catch me up” or “Remember this”, turning it into a smart assistant for organising information and improving productivity.
The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will roll out in select markets across Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.