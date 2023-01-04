List of Motorola smartphones that support Jio 5G network in India

Most brands are now updating their devices to support the 5G network in India. Motorola is the latest to join the bandwagon. The smartphone company has confirmed the list of its devices that will support Jio’s SA 5G technology. According to the company, 10 Motorola smartphones support Jio’s 5G network.

Almost every smartphone brand that sells 5G smartphones in India has updated their devices to support Jio and Airtel 5G networks, except Google. Do note that, Airtel uses 5G NSA (non-standalone) while Jio uses 5G SA (standalone) technology which offers better download speeds with lower latency.

According to the company, most of the 5G-enabled Motorola smartphones will support as many as 11 to 13 5G bands with 3 Carrier Aggregation and 4X4 MIMO for improved cellular reception. Every 5G enabled Motorola smartphone will also support low network bands like n28, which helps the devices to get 5G reception even in indoor conditions.

When it comes to the Jio 5G SA network support, Motorola 5G smartphones can support 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands carrier aggregation that combines different bands to deliver a single data highway. The company has also confirmed that Motorola 5G smartphone users can enjoy a free 5G network under Jio welcome offer in select locations across the country.

To enable Jio 5G network on Motorola smartphones, make sure to install the latest available update on your smartphone and activate Jio welcome offer from the My Jio app. Here is the list of Motorola 5G smartphones that support Jio’s 5G network.

Motorola edge 30 Ultra

Motorola edge 30 Fusion

Moto G62 5G

Motorola Edge 30

Moto G82 5G

Motorola Edge 30 pro

Moto G71 5G

Moto G51 5G

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion