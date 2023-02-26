Motorola unveils Defy 2, a rugged phone with satellite connectivity: Check price, specs and other details

Motorola recently unveiled the Defy 2, a rugged smartphone which also happens to be the first Android device with two-way satellite connectivity. Developed in collaboration with Bullitt, a company known for making rugged smartphones, the new smartphone will be sold as the Motorola Defy 2 in North and Latin America whereas it will be available with a slightly changed rear panel as CAT S75 in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The new phone from Motorola comes with the world’s first two-way satellite messaging app, called Bullitt Satellite Messenger, which lets users directly communicate with each other. Built on standards set up by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), the Motorola Defy 2 makes use of geostationary satellites to send text messages using the Bullitt Satellite Messenger. Apart from sending texts and 24×7 SOS assistance, users can also share their location and check-ins.

The app will initially look for Wi-Fi or a cellular network for sending messages, but if nothing is available, it will connect via satellite and should theoretically work as long as the user has a clear view of the sky. Users who receive messages from Bullitt Satellite Messenger will get a download link for their device and can check received messages for free, with the cost of text deducted from the subscriber’s plan.

Also Read | Samsung phones could soon offer direct satellite connectivity

Satellite connectivity will be available in Europe and North America at launch, with the company planning to expand to Australia, Africa, New Zealand, Latin America and other regions before the end of the year.

Currently, Bullitt is offering four plans – essential, everyday, premium and freedom. While the basic plan starts at $5 per month and lets you send up to 30 messages, the premium plan costs $30 that lets you send up to 400 messages a month. The company is also offering free SOS assistance for 12 months.

Motorola Defy 2 specs

The Motorola Defy 2 comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ LCD display protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. With up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, the phone runs on Android 12 out of the box and will be eventually be updated to Android 14.

Motorola has confirmed that the phone will have quarterly security updates for three years and emergency SMR updates for two more years. On the back, you get a 50 MP primary camera with an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP macro lens whereas the front of the phone sports an 8 MP shooter. All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 15 W charging and Qi wireless charging support.

Advertisement

The rugged smartphone can operate for up to 24 hours in temperatures ranging from negative 30 degrees Celsius to 75 degrees Celsius, survives drops on steel sheets from six feet, can withstand humid environments like salt mist, comes with an antimicrobial coating with silver ions and can be washed with soap and disinfectants as well.

In North America, Canada and Latin America, Motorola Defy 2 will be available sometime in the second quarter of 2023, will cost $599 (approximately Rs 49,755) and includes a 12-month subscription to Bullitt’s Essential plan.

Currently available as Cat S75 for pre-order in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the phone is priced at €599 and includes a three-month Bullitt Essential subscription.