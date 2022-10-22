scorecardresearch
‘We took a very differentiated strategy on 5G from the beginning’: Motorola

Prashanth Mani, Executive Director at Motorola Asia Pacific, states that the company has taken a unique approach to 5G, by ensuring that all bands are supported irrespective of price point.

moto g62, motorola,Prashanth Mani, Executive Director at Motorola Asia Pacific said that most consumers buying a phone over Rs 15,000 will look for a 5G-ready device. (Image Source: Motorola)

As 5G networks start rolling out in the country, the issue of device support remains a critical one. And one brand that appears to have taken a different approach is Motorola. According to Prashanth Mani, Executive Director at Motorola Asia Pacific, the company has ensured that all of its 5G phones support all thirteen bands for the technology, and this is irrespective of the price.

“We took a very differentiated strategy on 5G from the beginning. We didn’t know what bands will get launched in India. So we decided to be ready with all thirteen bands and that’s something we didn’t just do in the premium portfolio, which is typically done by others. Even in our Rs 12,000 devices such as G61, and later the G62, which costs Rs 15,000, the 5G band support is the same,” Mani told indianexpress over a call.

He added that the company believes most consumers buying a phone over Rs 15,000 will look for a 5G-ready device. “In our portfolio, more than 40% of our sellouts are happening on 5G devices every day,” he said. And there’s a clear rationale why Motorola has gone for 13-band support across 5G devices.

“Maybe initially the N78 band is going to be the relevant one because that’s a high-frequency band which is more about speed. But when it comes to coverage, even Jio is going to use the N28. Say as you move into the outskirts of Bombay, the N28 band will be important. Phones without this will have a poor 5G experience,” he pointed out. Regarding, Standalone and Non-Standalone 5G, he said Motorola is ready for both. The company has already started rolling out updates for this to its premium phones in the Edge series and plans to complete updates for other 5G devices by the first week of November 2022.

Motorola, Motorola India, Motorola India 5G Prashanth Mani, Executive Director at Motorola Asia Pacific.

Regarding, India performance, Mani said the company has continued to see double-digit growth in the market– though it is not yet in the top five smartphone manufacturers in the country. According to Mani, the company’s “premium strategy also has been working exceedingly well,” in India.

“I think our focus will continue to remain on mobile phones. It has been rapid growth in mobiles and it is time to scale up. Our priority is to grow to a certain scale, and we’re targeting 5% market share,” he stressed.

Interestingly, Motorola is also bullish on premium phones doing well in India. According to Mani, there are two clear trends they are seeing, especially around the festive season. “This is a season where we are seeing our volumes go up. It’s also that we are seeing the revenue go up, as the ASP is increasing. Premium phones have seen a more prominent growth. I would say this is not just from a Motorola point of view. But even as an industry we see that shift started happening,” he added.

But what about accessories and other devices? According to Mani, while Motorola will continue to offer tablets and smart TVs online via Flipkart, their prime focus right now would be around smartphones.

22-10-2022
