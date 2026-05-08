Mother’s Day 2026 gift guide: 11 gadgets for the moms who do it all

Mother’s Day gifting can be tricky. Flowers are lovely, chocolates disappear quickly, and usual last-minute gifts often end up feeling a little forgettable. More often than not, the most thoughtful presents are the ones that quietly become part of everyday life – something that saves a few minutes in the morning, makes a routine easier or simply adds a small moment of comfort to the day.

That could mean a little help while cooking, something calming for slow evenings, a way to hold on to family memories or a thoughtful everyday companion for work, walks, and everything in between. The best gifts do not always need to feel grand; sometimes they just need to feel useful, personal and easy to reach.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, here are 11 thoughtful picks that balance practicality with a bit of charm.

(Image: Dyson) (Image: Dyson)

Hairdryer: Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer

A good hair dryer can make a rushed morning easier, especially for mothers balancing work, errands or family plans. A faster and gentler dryer can save time while reducing the heat exposure that often comes with conventional dryers.



Dyson has built its reputation around fast drying with controlled heat, which helps reduce excessive heat exposure compared with many conventional dryers. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, priced at Rs 24,900, is often seen as a premium pick because it combines speed, comfort, and a more refined everyday experience.

Smartwatch: Titan AiRa Smartwatch

A smartwatch can quietly fit into everyday routines. It can track steps, sleep and heart rate while also showing call alerts when her hands are busy.

Titan Company tends to make wearables that feel closer to jewellery than fitness gadgets. The Titan AiRa Smartwatch, priced at Rs 6,750, works well because it looks elegant enough for everyday wear while still covering the health basics.

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(Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Smartphone: iPhone 17

A smartphone is often where everyday life quietly lives: family photos, video calls, shopping lists, reminders, and endless little conversations. A good one can make all of that feel smoother and a little more effortless.

Apple has long made phones that feel easy to settle into, even for people who do not care much about tech. The iPhone 17 stands out for its familiar interface, reliable camera, and the kind of simplicity that fits naturally into daily routines for Rs 82,900.

E-reader: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

An e-reader suits mothers who like reading but may not always have time to sit with physical books. It can slip into a handbag, stay by the bedside or make travel reading easier.

Amazon more or less defines the e-reader category. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) is priced at Rs 16,999 and stands out because of its glare-free display, long battery life and access to a huge library without adding shelf clutter.

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(Image: Express Image) (Image: Express Image)

Earbuds: AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation

Earbuds can gently slip into the day, for a morning walk, a long call with family, or a quiet moment with music while cooking. They make small everyday rituals feel a little more personal.

Apple tends to make audio devices that feel effortless from the first use. The AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation are especially useful because the noise cancellation can soften background sounds, making calls, podcasts, or music feel calmer and more immersive. And currently it is priced at Rs 17,900.

Tablet – Apple iPad Air

A tablet can become the second screen at home for video calls, recipe videos, yoga sessions, reading or streaming. It is often easier to reach for than a laptop.

Apple continues to set the standard for tablets because the interface feels immediately familiar. The Apple iPad Air 11, priced at Rs 64,900, works well as a gift because it is versatile without demanding much of a learning curve.

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Robot Vacuum: ILIFE V20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop

A robot vacuum is less about novelty and more about freeing up a small part of the day. It can clean while she cooks, reads or catches up on television.

The ILIFE V20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop feels useful because it solves one repetitive household task without becoming another gadget to manage. It is currently priced at Rs 14,499.

Smart speaker: Amazon Echo Pop

This is one of the gadgets that can gently blend into home routines. She can ask it to recite recipes while cooking, set timers, play morning prayers or create grocery reminders hands-free.

Amazon has one of the easiest smart-home ecosystems to understand. This device feels approachable because it is compact, simple to use, and immediately useful even for first-time smart-device users and is currently priced at Rs 3,949.

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(Image: JBL) (Image: JBL)

Bluetooth speaker: JBL Go 4

A Bluetooth speaker can add a little atmosphere to ordinary routines, old Hindi songs while cooking, a podcast during laundry, or soft music with evening tea.

JBL has long been trusted for portable speakers that sound bigger than they look. The JBL Go 4 fits well because it is compact, travel-friendly, and easy to move from room to room and can be bought at Rs 2,999.

Instant camera – Fujifilm Instax Mini 12

Instant cameras turn everyday family moments into physical keepsakes instead of letting them disappear into phone galleries. That makes them feel more personal than many other gadgets.

Fujifilm has made instant photography feel simple and playful. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 stands out because it makes printing a memory feel immediate, fun, and gift-worthy for Rs 7,999.

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Accessories: MOCA Laptop Sleeve and Xiaomi Power Bank 4i

Smaller accessories can sometimes be the most useful gifts. A laptop sleeve protects a daily device, while a power bank quietly solves battery anxiety during travel or long days out.



MOCA focuses on simple, lightweight sleeves that feel practical rather than flashy for Rs 541. Xiaomi usually gets the basics right on charging accessories, and the Xiaomi Power Bank 4i works because it is compact, straightforward, and easy to carry for Rs 1,099.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)













