Mother’s Day 2021: 8 gifts that can make life easier for moms

Mother’s Day is coming up tomorrow and with the pandemic going on across many parts of the world, life is harder than usual for many moms out there. However, the right gifts can make life much easier during these testing times. Here are 10 products that can make great gifts for moms.

Amazon Echo speaker series

The Amazon Echo range of smart speakers can ensure hands-free information and entertainment for the busy moms out there thanks to Alexa, which can let users speak to the device via voice commands and bring anything from information to music in seconds.

Google Nest Hub

Google Assistant recently brought some new features including Broadcast Messaging, Storytelling and more. While these are available on Android smartphones too. Gifting moms a Google Nest device can make in-house communication and entertainment more convenient, especially if there are kids that are too young to have smartphones yet.

Apple Watch series/ Samsung Galaxy Watch series

A smartwatch is a great gift for moms since it helps users stay motivated on their fitness goals, while also giving other handy features like hands-free calls, easy access to smartphone notifications and more. While an Apple Watch is the best bet for iPhones, you can’t really go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Series if you’re gifting someone who has an Android phone.

Mi 360 camera

A camera is a great way for moms to monitor their babies while getting work or chores done. This lets them monitor the babies activities, health and needs without needing to be around them 24×7. Good camera options include the Mi 360 camera. Although users can also look for cameras that are made to look like toys.

Dyson Airwrap Multi Styler

Dyson’s Airwrap Multi Styler is a neat tool with a number of attachments that can help women change their hairstyle quickly and with ease. The multi-purpose styling tool can be a one-stop solution for many hairstyles.

Dyson Corrale straightener

The Dyson Corrale straightener is a great tool to carry along for the ladies on the move. Quick, easy usage and a ready-to-travel flight socket with universal voltage make it a great portable straightener to carry around.

Apple AirPods/ OnePlus Buds

TWS earbuds or True Wireless Stereo earbuds are a great gift for any mom. They make for great entertainment devices and hands-free calling solutions. While True Wireless earbuds are abundant in every price point, it is important to choose one that first your budget, and is good at calls as well as music playback. The Apple AirPods, OnePlus Buds and even the Samsung Galaxy Buds series are great picks.

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P

The Xiaomi Mi Robot Vaccum-Mop P is a great tool for households and moms can make great use of the automatic smart vacuum cleaner to take care of the cleaning bit while they can look after the kids and other household chores.