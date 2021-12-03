Most used emoji of 2021: Tears of Joy emoji leads, Flags least popular

The Unicode Consortium has released a new report that details which emoji were the most used throughout 2021. The report includes both smileys, or emotion-related emoji as well as emoji based on other objects, actions and sports, among others.

The report reveals that the Tears of Joy 😂emoji was the most popular emoji, followed by the heart ❤️emoji. “According to data collected by the Unicode Consortium, the not-for-profit organisation responsible for digitising the world’s languages, Tears of Joy accounts for over 5% of all emoji used while the heart emoji comes a close second.

Also Read | How to access your Wrapped year in review on Apple Music, YouTube Music

However, all other emojis are far behind. The next most used emojis through the year were 🤣, 👍 , 😭, 🙏, 😘, 🥰, 😍 and 😊. The report adds that the data wasn’t very different from 2019, which was the last time the most used emojis data was made public.

The report also adds that the top 100 emojis also are way more popular than the other emojis, from a total of 3,663 options to choose from. These top 100 emoji make up for 82 per cent of all emoji shared in 2021.

The Unicode Consortium has also revealed a list of category-wise data for the most popular emoji in various categories like ‘Smileys and Emotion’, ‘People and body’, ‘Activities’, ‘Flags’ and more.

The results show that categories like Face-smiling and Hands were some of the most frequently used emojis. Meanwhile, Plants and Flowers emoji were also very frequently used and dominated the ‘Animals and Nature’ category despite being a smaller sub-group. On the contrary, flags continue to be the least used emoji, despite being the largest category (258 emoji).