‘More people are switching from smartwatches to G-Shock watches’: Casio India MD

India’s younger demographic is increasingly swapping smartwatches for G-Shock watches, which have become a staple for those seeking a blend of style and functionality. While G-Shock watches have long been considered icons in the world of timepieces, with a loyal following of enthusiasts, everyday consumers in India are also moving back to traditional watches or opting for analogue-hybrid options.

“The trend is moving very quickly in India, driven by the country’s large young population. Young consumers are shaping trends, looking to global markets for inspiration and then adapting those trends to local preferences. However, one important factor is that consumers are not just looking for affordability; they also place value on the brand and the product itself,” Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, told indianexpress.com in an interview on the sidelines of the launch of new Casio G-Shock 2500 series in India.

While people continue to buy smartwatches, the market is gradually shifting towards screenless wearables and even analogue watches, which offer functionality without the distractions of notifications and constant connectivity. The trend appears to be growing, with Casio emerging as one of its biggest beneficiaries.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India can be seen wearing the new Casio G-Shock 2500 Series watch. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India can be seen wearing the new Casio G-Shock 2500 Series watch. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

“The younger generation tends to wear watches as a way to express their style rather than simply as timekeeping devices. They are more connected to culture, music, sports and art. G-Shock watches fit well with these trends among young consumers,” Kimura said.

Casio’s G-Shock 2500 series, which launched globally on Thursday, the same day as in India, has been one of the worst-kept secrets in affordable watches for months. The watch was briefly leaked by Casio in Japan, prompting G-Shock enthusiasts to nickname it the “CasioNaut.” In fact, it is a fully analogue G-Shock range featuring no screens, digital readouts or Bluetooth connectivity. Instead, it has a two-handed central time display, a small seconds subdial and a date display. Prices range from Rs 9,995 to Rs 26,995 in India.

The series takes inspiration from the original G-Shock’s octagonal case and protective button guards but replaces the familiar digital display with a minimalist analogue dial. It shares an resemblance with the hugely popular GA-2100, better known as the CasiOak. The 2500 introduces Casio’s new quartz module, the 5757, which allows the date display to serve a dual purpose: showing the date in standard mode and elapsed time in stopwatch mode, activated using the pusher at 8 o’clock.

The stopwatch is a game changer for a runner. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The stopwatch is a game changer for a runner. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The big change is the newly developed Multi-Mission Date, a fan-shaped display at the 3 o’clock position that can show various types of information, including the date, elapsed stopwatch minutes and calendar settings. The new movement also features a magnetic shock-release minute hand that stays in place using magnets.

Story continues below this ad

The new collection comprises nine watches, predominantly featuring monochrome resin and metal-clad finishes. As expected from Casio, they are tough, shock-resistant and functional, offering date, stopwatch and calendar information at the press of a button.

“The DNA remains the same,when it comes to toughness, which the 2500 series retains. However, we have introduced a new design language and a more compact profile to the G-Shock. This new analogue format will appeal to customers who prefer analogue watches. Its compact size also makes it suitable for both casual and semi-formal styles. We believe the 2500 series will be a much-loved addition to the collection,” Kimura said.

In India, as Kimura noted, G-Shock watches priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 20,000 perform well. Casio makes G-Shocks in almost every colour and for every type of person, including analogue-hybrid digital models featuring Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity.

Major Japanese watchmakers, including Casio, are seeing a strong resurgence as consumers increasingly trade smartwatches for traditional analogue timepieces.