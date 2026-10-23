‘More people are switching from smartwatches to G-Shock watches’: Casio India MD

Casio’s new G-Shock 2500 Series has the OG G-Shock vibe - minus the digital display.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 11:18 AM IST
CasioG-shock watches are known for their shock-resistant design and they are also water-resistant, making them ideal for activities such as swimming, surfing, and scuba diving. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
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India’s younger demographic is increasingly swapping smartwatches for G-Shock watches, which have become a staple for those seeking a blend of style and functionality. While G-Shock watches have long been considered icons in the world of timepieces, with a loyal following of enthusiasts, everyday consumers in India are also moving back to traditional watches or opting for analogue-hybrid options.

“The trend is moving very quickly in India, driven by the country’s large young population. Young consumers are shaping trends, looking to global markets for inspiration and then adapting those trends to local preferences. However, one important factor is that consumers are not just looking for affordability; they also place value on the brand and the product itself,” Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, told indianexpress.com in an interview on the sidelines of the launch of new Casio G-Shock 2500 series in India.

While people continue to buy smartwatches, the market is gradually shifting towards screenless wearables and even analogue watches, which offer functionality without the distractions of notifications and constant connectivity. The trend appears to be growing, with Casio emerging as one of its biggest beneficiaries.

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Casio Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India can be seen wearing the new Casio G-Shock 2500 Series watch. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

“The younger generation tends to wear watches as a way to express their style rather than simply as timekeeping devices. They are more connected to culture, music, sports and art. G-Shock watches fit well with these trends among young consumers,” Kimura said.

Casio’s G-Shock 2500 series, which launched globally on Thursday, the same day as in India, has been one of the worst-kept secrets in affordable watches for months. The watch was briefly leaked by Casio in Japan, prompting G-Shock enthusiasts to nickname it the “CasioNaut.” In fact, it is a fully analogue G-Shock range featuring no screens, digital readouts or Bluetooth connectivity. Instead, it has a two-handed central time display, a small seconds subdial and a date display. Prices range from Rs 9,995 to Rs 26,995 in India.

The series takes inspiration from the original G-Shock’s octagonal case and protective button guards but replaces the familiar digital display with a minimalist analogue dial. It shares an resemblance with the hugely popular GA-2100, better known as the CasiOak. The 2500 introduces Casio’s new quartz module, the 5757, which allows the date display to serve a dual purpose: showing the date in standard mode and elapsed time in stopwatch mode, activated using the pusher at 8 o’clock.

Casio The stopwatch is a game changer for a runner. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The big change is the newly developed Multi-Mission Date, a fan-shaped display at the 3 o’clock position that can show various types of information, including the date, elapsed stopwatch minutes and calendar settings. The new movement also features a magnetic shock-release minute hand that stays in place using magnets.

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The new collection comprises nine watches, predominantly featuring monochrome resin and metal-clad finishes. As expected from Casio, they are tough, shock-resistant and functional, offering date, stopwatch and calendar information at the press of a button.

“The DNA remains the same,when it comes to toughness, which the 2500 series retains. However, we have introduced a new design language and a more compact profile to the G-Shock. This new analogue format will appeal to customers who prefer analogue watches. Its compact size also makes it suitable for both casual and semi-formal styles. We believe the 2500 series will be a much-loved addition to the collection,” Kimura said.

In India, as Kimura noted, G-Shock watches priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 20,000 perform well. Casio makes G-Shocks in almost every colour and for every type of person, including analogue-hybrid digital models featuring Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity.

Major Japanese watchmakers, including Casio, are seeing a strong resurgence as consumers increasingly trade smartwatches for traditional analogue timepieces.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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