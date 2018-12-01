Months after TRAI threat, Apple allows DND app on App Store

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) ‘Do Not Disturb’ app has finally gone live on the Apple App Store as well as iOS devices with the latest version of the software. In July, after the telecom regulator has threatened to ban iPhones from India’s cellular networks if Apple did not approve its DND app by January 2019, the smartphone company had announced that its iOS 12.1 would have an extension that would allow users to block unwanted calls and messages.

DND, an anti-spam mobile app, was introduced in 2016 for Android. It requires users to grant permissions to access contacts and view text messages in order for users to report them as spam. However, Apple said this violates its policies on user’s data security and privacy. Apple had then said it would not modify its guidelines to allow any app access to contacts, see call logs or view text messages.

However, this July, TRAI categorically asked access providers to ensure “within six months’ time, that all smartphones registered on its network support the permissions required for the functioning of such Apps”. Apple faced threat of millions of iPhones running on networks across the country being derecognised.

Now, Apple has approved TRAI’s DND app, which is available for download on the App Store as ‘TRAI DND – Do Not Disturb’. TRAI DND will help Indian users to curb unwanted spam calls and messages by reporting them to their respective telecom service provider (TSP). It is unclear if the app has been updated to include additional security concerns raised by Apple.

The publisher of the TRAI DND app on App Store is listed as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. The app with a size of 9.1MB, however, works only on devices running on the latest iOS 12.1 version.

How DND works on Apple devices

Apple has released its own version of ‘Do Not Disturb’ with its latest iOS update. Registering a mobile number on TRAI DND app may take up to seven days and users need to send an SMS to a toll free number after selecting the segments they don’t want unsolicited communication from. After users send an SMS via the app, they will need to go into DND settings on the OS and switch on DND.

The new DND feature on iOS is not limited to India and is available for users across the globe.