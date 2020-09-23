Monitoring net neutrality: TRAI suggests multi-stakeholder body to assist Telecom Dept

The said committee of representatives and stakeholders shall also assist the DoT in enforcement of the best practices and handling of complaints on net neutrality, Trai said in its recommendations. (File)

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday suggested the setting up of a multi-stakeholder body (MSB) to ensure that internet service providers in the country adhere to the principles of net neutrality.

The MSB should be a forum which would contain representatives and stakeholders from all telecom and internet service providers, content providers, researchers from the academic and technical community, as well as the government, Trai suggested.

An MSB such constituted, shall assist the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in monitoring, and proposing technical standards and methodologies for the best practices to be adopted for traffic management practices.

The said committee of representatives and stakeholders shall also assist the DoT in enforcement of the best practices and handling of complaints on net neutrality, Trai said in its recommendations.

Unregistered telemarketers: HC pulls up Trai

THE DELHI High Court on Tuesday censured the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for failing to act against the unregistered telemarketers, who send unsolicited commercial communications to the customers on their phones.

The court asked Trai to decide, in accordance with the law, within eight weeks, the show-cause notices issued to those entities found violating the regulations. —Sofi Ahsan

