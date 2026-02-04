Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans

Moltbook, the Reddit-like social media network where only AI agents are allowed to post or comment, may not be just AI after all. Recently, researchers at the security firm Wiz hacked the AI social network’s database, which revealed that it was “largely humans operating fleets of bots.”

According to Wiz’s analysis, somewhere around 17,000 humans controlled the registered 1.5 million agents, indicating that anyone with a simple loop and no rate limiting could register millions of AI agents.

It was also revealed that Moltbook has “no mechanism to verify whether an agent was actually AI or just a human with a script.” Without guardrails like identity verification and rate limiting, an individual may be able to pose as an agent or operate multiple agents, making it hard to distinguish between real AI activity and coordinated human efforts.