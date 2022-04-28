Moj wants to help a million creators monetise by 2025

Indian short video platform Moj has announced its ‘Moj for Creators’ programme through which it plans to help creators boost their earnings by 2025. The company is projecting that it will help creators earn Rs 3,500 crore by 2025 with new monetisable features it has started adding to the platform.

“We are drawing these numbers from our internal projections and existing trends. But if you look at industry expectations, it is going to be probably even more aggressive during these early times,” Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Cofounder, ShareChat and Moj told indianexpress.com over a call when asked about the revenue projection.

“We look at building at least a million monetisable creators by the end of 2025 and today we already have visibility of 100,000 creators on the platform,” he added.

Moj also plans to set up ‘Creator Studios’ to help upcoming creators when it comes to shooting more polished videos. These studios will also encourage collaborations between different creators.

Read more | ShareChat’s Moj and MX Taka Tak will soon be one short video app

“The idea is to build some spaces in 10 to 15 Indian cities. These will be spaces where multiple creators can come together and collaborate. The Creator Studio will have advanced equipment and support for direction of content and production of content as well. Let’s say a creator is collaborating with a brand right and they need a certain level of video which might not be possible in their home setting or home environment. Those creators can come to such facilities,” Shashank Shekhar, Senior Director – Content Strategy and Operations at ShareChat explained.

Moj states that the programme will also include genre-based training courses, mentorship, spotlight programmes, boot camps, influencer townhalls, one-on-one coaching, etc. Around 60 per cent of its creators come from tier two and tier three cities.

The app has also already started adding features such as virtual gifting and e-commerce earnings which can help creators monetise their content. Last year Moj had announced a partnership with Flipkart, where it added live commerce to the videos. With this, creators can link straight to a product on Flipkart and users have the option of buying it as well straight from the video app itself. This lets both creators and the platform earn revenue.

Virtual gifting, meanwhile, is for fans or subscribers of the creator who can send a virtual gift such as a chocolate to them for a video. The creator can later exchange this for money from the platform. “We are already one of the largest players in India doing virtual gifting. So we have a lot of confidence on that will trend going forward,” Sachdeva said.

He added that the company will massively scale up in the next three years with regard to its creator investments. When asked about the ratio between creator earnings versus platform cut, he said it will vary over time. “In initial days, we would want to have creators to get more sort of portion, because it’s still market building and habit building. But I think over a long term sort of mature phase, we would want to have an even distribution between creators and platform,” he explained.