Mobile games demand rise as coronavirus forces people to stay at home

Demand from mobile games rise as coronavirus keeps people at home Demand from mobile games rise as coronavirus keeps people at home

Coronavirus pandemic has forced people across the world to self isolate themselves. Spending the entire day at the home of course gets boring and hence people are finding ways to entertain themselves. Some could be watching shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more, while others may be learning new skills online. But you know what most people are up to? A new report states that most people have started playing games to engage themselves at home.

The demand for mobile games has gone up drastically in the last one month. The latest report coming from analytics firm Sensor Tower shows that in February itself mobile game downloads worldwide have climbed 39 per cent with China contributing the most share. Coronavirus cases started showing up in China first and since last month people have begun self-isolated themselves from the rest of the world.

The report also stated that overall mobile game downloads touched about 4 billion globally. It showed that Asia witnessed a 46 per cent jump to 1.6 billion in February. Apple also announced that App Store in China saw a 62 per cent jump in game downloads alone.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Most people are playing engaging puzzle games like Brain Out and Tencent’s online battle game, “Honor of Kings”. These are among the most downloaded games in China, a report from mobile app analytics firm App Annie stated. Additionally, people are also playing battle games like Tencent’s “Game For Peace” — a game similar to PUBG for the Asian market.

The report also revealed that in the first three weeks of February, the average weekly game downloads in China jumped 80 per cent compared to the average weekly download for the whole of 2019. In South Korea “Lineage 2”, a multi-player role playing game, becomes the most played game.

Stuck at home? Here are the games that will keep you engaged

The Sensor Tower report also shared data for the most downloaded non-game apps in February. Not surprisingly TikTok garnered 113 million installs which turns out to be around 96.5 per cent higher when compared to 2019. Following TikTok is WhatsApp on the list with 96 million installs which calculate around 42.4 per cent increase over last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd