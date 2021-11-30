India will have 500 million 5G subscriptions by 2027: Ericsson Report

The next-generation 5G technology will account for around 50 percent of all mobile subscriptions worldwide by the year 2027 and India alone will have 500 million subscriptions, according to predictions by Ericsson’s latest Mobility report. The report shows that in the last decade mobile data traffic saw an increase of almost 300-fold with over 5.5 billion new 4G phone connections worldwide.

It also states that India continues with the second-highest average traffic per smartphone in the world and this will grow to 50GB per month in 2027 driven by 5G connectivity. According to Ericsson, 4G LTE networks have played a crucial role in achieving this growth of mobile traffic in 2021, but it also adds that growing 5G adoption has boosted mobile data traffic as well.

“In the third quarter alone, mobile data traffic was more than all mobile traffic ever generated up until the end of 2016. New forecasts reveal that total mobile network data traffic is likely to reach 370EB by the end of 2027,” the report stated.

“Mobile communication has had an incredible impact on society and business over the last ten years. When we look ahead to 2027, mobile networks will be more integral than ever to how we interact, live, and work. Our latest Ericsson Mobility Report shows that the pace of change is accelerating, with technology playing a crucial role,” Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, said in a press statement.

The report also adds that people relied on mobile networks to stay connected during the pandemic, which helped increase the average traffic per smartphone to 18.4GB per month in 2021, up from 16.1GB per month in 2020.

“Total mobile data traffic in India has grown from 9.4EB per month in 2020 to 12EB per month in 2021 and is projected to increase by more than 4 times to reach 49EB per month in 2027,” the report stated. One EB or exabyte is roughly one billion gigabytes. The factors driving this increase will be growth in rural areas and an increase in average usage per smartphone.

Ericsson Mobility Report: Future predictions on 5G, India

Ericsson predicts in the report that 5G will account for around 50 percent of all mobile subscriptions worldwide, covering 75 percent of the world’s population and carrying 62 percent of the global smartphone traffic by the year 2027.

In India, the report expects that the 4G subscriptions could reduce from 68 percent in 2021 to 55 percent in 2027, which would be around 710 million subscribers. It expects 4G to see an average decline of 2 per cent. The report is predicting that there will be 500 million subscriptions for 5G in India by 2027, accounting for around 39 per cent of the total mobile subscriptions in the country.

Ericsson says the technology lifecycle for 5G devices is also faster compared to 4G. The report asserts that the market already has 23 percent of 5G devices, compared to 8 percent of 4G handsets at the corresponding point in its lifecycle. As people are getting better speeds, this is likely increasing data traffic.

The report indicates that the mobile data traffic was up 42 percent in comparison to last year, accounting for approximately 78 exabytes (EB), including traffic generated by Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services.