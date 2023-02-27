scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
MIUI 14 is now official: Full list of supported Xiaomi, Mi, and Redmi devices

MIUI 14 update: Xiaomi has confirmed the first set of devices that are set to receive the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update.

At least 19 smartphones will get MIUI 14 update in Q1 2023 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi  has officially launched its latest flagship smartphones — the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the Xiaomi 13 Lite. All three variants ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14. The latest custom MIUI from Xiaomi offers features and capabilities like connected devices, allowing users to quickly share files between various Xiaomi devices, on-device text recognition, big folders, and rarely used app compression to optimise system space.

During the launch, the company confirmed that the latest Xiaomi flagship smartphones will ship with MIUI 14 and the brand also confirmed the list of Xiaomi phones that are confirmed to receive the MIUI 14 update starting this quarter of 2023.

19 Xiaomi devices to receive MIUI 14 update

Around 19 devices are eligible for MIUI 14 update in the first stage, this includes both Xiaomi and Redmi series of smartphones. The brand has also confirmed that more devices will get MIUI 14 update at a later date. Do note that, some of these devices are not available in India, and are limited to select markets. While the company has not mentioned the Redmi Note 12 series, it is also expected to receive MIUI 14 update in the next few months.

Complete list of devices eligible for MIUI 14 update.

Xiaomi/Mi devices eligible for MIUI 14 update

  • Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Xiaomi 12X
  • Mi 11 Ultra
  • Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Xiaomi 12T
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Mi 11i
  • Mi 11 Lite
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Mi 11
  • Xiaomi 12
  • Xiaomi 11T
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi devices eligible for MIUI 14 update

  • Redmi Note 10
  • Redmi 10 5G
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 is also available on the recently launched Poco X5 Pro which incidentally is based on Android 12. The phone was launched in India at Rs 22,999.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 09:38 IST
