MIUI 14 launch soon: Here’s everything to know about the upcoming update

Xiaomi may not be the speediest when it comes to software updates, but its MIUI Android skin continues to have quite the fan following in India. While it was earlier expected that MIUI 13’s successor would be dubbed MIUI 13.5, that version has been skipped altogether. Instead, the company will be rolling out MIUI 14 on February 27 in India, as announced in a tweet on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming software skin.

MIUI 14 expected features

So far, Xiaomi has only announced that MIUI 14 will bring along a “reimagined homescreen” to supported devices and that the update will be the company’s “most optimised version yet.”

The reimagined home screen bit likely refers to the new Super Icons feature. Super Icons enables per-icon customisation on MIUI, allowing users to set custom icons for apps. Icons can also be enlarged to span 2×1, 1×2, and 2×2 grid sizes.

Left: MIUI 14 Super Icons, Right: Folder customisation (Image credits: Xiaomiui) Left: MIUI 14 Super Icons, Right: Folder customisation (Image credits: Xiaomiui)

The changelog for a recently released MIUI 14 pilot beta build for the Xiaomi 12 Pro also revealed that home screen folders “will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.” This refers to enlarged folders that let you fire up apps quickly without needing to open folders first.

The same changelog also mentioned that “MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.” Meanwhile, search in Settings has been enhanced to include search history and categories.

Aside from the above, virtually every new MIUI version so far has introduced a few new wallpapers with it, and MIUI 14 is likely to be no different. Xiaomi also implied in its announcement tweet that will feature an “India-exclusive #ReadySteadySmooth experience,” but what that exactly means remains anyone’s best guess.

We are yet to see any clues pointing toward the implementation of Material You in MIUI 14, so it’s highly likely that the feature has been skipped for another year.

Advertisement

MIUI 14 supported devices

Xiaomi’s software update policy remains hazy as ever, so it’s difficult to ascertain exactly what devices will get treated to the new update. The company’s Product Support Policy Overview says that it maintains security updates for 2 years, but there are some models that can be supported for 3 years.

Based on this, we’ve arrived at the following list. The list contains the names of devices that are almost certain to receive MIUI 14, but there can be others that may have been missed. Do note that MIUI 14 may or may not be based on Android 13 for your device.

Xiaomi phones eligible for MIUI 14

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

Mi 11X

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Poco phones eligible for MIUI 14

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco F3 GT

Poco F4

Poco M4 Pro

Poco M4

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Redmi phones eligible for MIUI 14

Redmi 10

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 11T

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 12

Redmi K50i

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 Lite

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10T

Redmi 10 Prime (2022)

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 9T

Redmi 10A

Redmi 10 Power