From Super Icons to enlargeable folders, here’s everything new on MIUI 14

Xiaomi is late to the party again with the latest version of Android. Where companies like Samsung have already rolled out Android 13 to a large number of eligible devices, Xiaomi has just announced its MIUI 14 rollout plans while also explaining its features. Rollout plans can be found here, and for those wondering what’s new with the update, this article will help.

MIUI 14 isn’t really a complete overhaul over MIUI 13, but it does include some meaningful upgrades. Much of the UI-related changes are limited to the home screen, such as icon and folder customisation. The rest is under the hood – Xiaomi says that MIUI is “lighter than ever” this year.

MIUI 14 home screen features

Super Icons enable per-icon customisation on MIUI, allowing users to set custom icons for apps. Icons can also be enlarged to span 2×1, 1×2, and 2×2 grid sizes. Home screen folders have been enhanced as well. You can now enlarge them, allowing you fire up apps quickly without needing to open folders first. There are also new widgets and wallpapers with the update to enhance the first screen you see after unlocking your phone.

Left: MIUI 14 Super Icons, Right: Folder customisation (Image credits: Xiaomiui) Left: MIUI 14 Super Icons, Right: Folder customisation (Image credits: Xiaomiui)

Xiaomi also says it’s introduced new card-style elements across the system to “present your information more efficiently, just like post-it notes but only more organised.”

Back-end optimisation

Xiaomi claims that MIUI is now lighter than ever. While the company hasn’t given out specific figures, it says that MIUI 14 uses less storage. RAM usage has been optimised too to allow more free memory.

Improved longevity

(Image: Xiaomi) (Image: Xiaomi)

Rarely used apps on MIUI will now be auto-compressed to save space. This sounds similar to something similar that Google introduced with Android 12 back in 2021, where unused apps are put into hibernation to conserve power and space. Xiaomi claims that 3 months of usage saves up to 3GB of storage.

On-device processing

Xiaomi promises that your personal files such as images, recordings, health data, and SMSes will be processed on-device by MIUI apps, avoiding the risk of data leaks during transmission completely.

For example, the newly-added text recognition feature on MIUI Gallery will work by using the capabilities of your device. On-device privacy is available for 10+ system services.

Enhanced sync features

It’s now easier than ever to transfer files and other data between Xiaomi devices. If you own a Xiaomi smartphone and a Xiaomi tablet, you sync the app you’re currently using on one device to continue using it on the other through a simple tap on the task bar. Meanwhile, files can be transferred through a drag and drop gesture.