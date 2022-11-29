MIUI 14 launching on December 1: Features, supported devices, and more

Xiaomi will officially launch its next flagship smartphone series — the Xiaomi 13 in China. Along with the new hardware announcement, the company will also take the wraps off the next version of its custom operating system MIUI 14.

The Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones are expected to ship with the new MIUI 14 operating system based on Android 13 OS. Similarly, a lot of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones are likely to get updated to MIUI 14 in the coming days.

Also read | Xiaomi 13 series launch confirmed for December 1: What we know about it

What to expect from MIUI 14

As mentioned earlier, MIUI 14 is a custom operating system from Xiaomi based on Android 13 OS. The latest version of the MIUI is said to introduce a lot of new changes when compared to the current MIUI 13 update.

While the company has not revealed the exact set of features that MIUI 14 might introduce, it has hinted that the OS will be lighter than its predecessor, hence, it is expected to pack less bloatware and is likely to offer a streamlined user experience.

Xiaomi is also expected to remove ads within the UI to make it fast, and we can also expect to see new customisable options like the one we have seen on iOS 16 and OneUI 5. Older Xiaomi phones might also receive a forked version of MIUI 14 based on Android 12 or even Android 11. However, the UI is expected to remain uniform on all the Xiaomi smartphones running on MIUI 14 OS.

MIUI 14: Supported devices

Almost all the Xiaomi smartphones that are currently running on the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update are likely to be eligible for MIUI 14 updates. Coming to India, devices like the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i 5G, Poco F4 5G, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are likely to be the first set of smartphones that will get MIUI 14 update, possibly in the first quarter of 2023.