MIUI 14 changelog leaked ahead of launch: Check new features

Xiaomi was all set to release MIUI 14 earlier this week, but the event was rescheduled to December 8 following the sudden death of China’s former president Jiang Zemin. While Xiaomi might have a few more days before it launches the Xiaomi 13 series running on MIUI 14 out of the box, a leaked MIUI 14 changelog has given us some insight into the new features.

According to a recent tweet by tipster Kacper Skrzypek, MIUI 14 will come with fewer system apps, something which the tech giant has already confirmed. Apart from this, the changelog reveals that MIUI 14 firmware will take up to 23 per cent less space compared to MIUI 13 and has improved the performance of both pre-installed and third-party apps.

Users also get more customisation options with some new widgets and folders that let you easily access your most used apps. Gamers will be delighted to know that Xiaomi will also add a new feature called stabilized framing, which will come in handy during intensive gaming sessions.

Also Read | Xiaomi 13 series launch confirmed for December 1: What we know about it

Xiaomi has also added a new feature which lets users extract text from images by simply tapping on it. However, the feature supports only eight languages for now. With MIUI 14, you also get offline text-to-speech that can help you transcribe meetings and live streams on the go.

The company has redesigned the Mi Smart Hub and added support for more devices. You can also connect your earphones to your phone, tablet, or TV and switch between them seamlessly. Mi Smart TV owners will soon be able to input text on the big screen using their phones.

MIUI 14 introduces family services that let users create groups of up to eight people, offer them various roles and permissions, share photo albums, set shared albums as screensavers on TV, and share health data with others.