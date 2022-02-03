Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 13 for India: Features, list of phones that will get the update

Xiaomi today officially launched MIUI 13 in India. MIUI 13 is the brand’s next-gen skin based on Android and will be coming to various Mi, Xiaomi and Redmi-branded smartphones in the near future. With MIUI 13, Xiaomi states that it will improve defragmentation efficiency on devices up to 60 percent while also improving read and write efficiency by up to 60 percent compared to previous versions of MIUI.

MIUI 13 also adds Liquid Storage, a new system-level file storage system to achieve this. You can check out a recap of the launch event below.

MIUI 13 also brings in new visual changes like new widgets that are very reminiscent of iOS 15 widgets. There is also a sidebar that will allow users to quickly access up to 10 apps from a floating window that can be triggered with a simple swipe, all without leaving the app they currently are in.

The company has partnered with visual content firm Beauty of Science to add new live wallpapers on MIUI 13. With MIUI 13, the company also claims to have very few system apps that cannot be uninstalled.

List of Mi, Redmi phones that will get MIUI 13

Xiaomi revealed that MIUI 13 will come to devices including the Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Lite starting from the first quarter of 2022. The list also includes Redmi smartphones like the Redmi Note 10 Pro max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 and Redmi 10 Prime, which will also be getting updates in the same period.

Xiaomi will also let us know about the MIUI 13 update roadmap for other Xiaomi and Redmi phones, but this is expected to be revealed later.