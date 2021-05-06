MIUI 13 could reportedly launch on June 25, but only for newer phones

Here is everything we know so far about MIUi 13. (Image Source: Antutu)

A lot of Xiaomi devices are yet to receive the MIUI 12.5 update. However, news on the brand’s next Android-based software skin is already beginning to surface on the web. A new report suggests that Xiaomi could launch MIUI 13 on June 25.

The new report by the Chinese website Antutu could be very true as Xiaomi usually launches its new software versions in the second quarter of the year. The new update is expected to bring new features and a new visual design as is seen with nearly every MIUI update. However, the software could still be based on Android 11, as Android 12 isn’t likely to launch before August this year.

Which phones will get the update?

MIUI is known for bringing newer software updates to older phones, even if they are budget-oriented devices. Older Xiaomi and Redmi devices are known to get MIUI updates for about three years even if they don’t get a bump in the Android version.

However, the report suggests that the new MIUI 13 could come only to phones that have launched in 2019 and later. Older devices may not get the update even if they are flagship phones. This suggests that older phones including devices like the Xiaomi Mi 9 series, the Mi MIX 3, the Redmi 8 and the Redmi Note 8 series may never see a new skin beyond MIUI 12.5.

MIUI 13: What to expect

Apart from a newly designed interface, MIUI 13 could also come with new animations, themes and wallpapers. Expect Xiaomi to also throw in some new Super Wallpapers (its version of Live Wallpapers) in the mix. New security and privacy improvements could also be a part of the software. Note that Xiaomi has still not confirmed the launch of MIUI 13 officially, so we suggest taking the new