Friday, November 26, 2021
MIUI 13 could launch on December 16: Here is what we know so far

Here's everything we know so far about MIUI 13, Xiaomi's upcoming skin that will be based on Android 12 and Android 11.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: November 26, 2021 12:24:41 pm
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, MIUI, MIUI 13MIUI 13 is reportedly expected to launch on December 16. (Express Photo)

Xiaomi’s next custom Android skin is set to be MIUI 13, since the company stuck with MIUI 12.5 in the past year. The new skin will now be coming to Xiaomi Redmi and Poco branded phones as well as the Mi series that has now been renamed. A new report now suggests that MIUI 13 will begin rolling out on December 16.

As per reports by XiaomiUI, Xiaomi may release the beta version of MIUI 13 on November 27 for testers, while a more stable version may begin rolling out from December 16 next month. MIUI 13 will come to many devices like an Android 12 skin, but some older devices are also set to get an Android 11-based MIUI 13.

Either way, the update is expected to be a major overhaul in both features and visuals. Xiaomi is also expected to launch the update for a total of 118 devices. This includes the Xiaomi series, Redmi K series. Redmi series and the Xiaomi Pad series, among others. Check out the tweet below to see which phones and devices could get the update.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal any information around MIUI 13 officially. Unlike previous MIUI versions, we haven’t seen any leaks or tip-offs to new features or other elements either this year.

However, if the report we mentioned above holds to be true and Xiaomi does begin releasing beta updates on November 27, which is tomorrow, we could likely have our first official glimpse of MIUI 13 this weekend.

Note that the MIUI 13 update will initially come to Chinese variants of Xiaomi phones. A global variant of the skin for countries including India may take a little while longer.

