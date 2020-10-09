These Redmi, Poco phones get MIUI 12 update in October: Check the list here

These Xiaomi phones to get MIUI 12 update soon

As the festive season approaches, Xiaomi is all set to surprise its users by providing a brand new update of MIUI 12 to several of its smartphones this month. MIUI 12 is seemingly making headlines since it was first launched in China in the month of April and then subsequently was launched globally in May. In fact, the MIUI Android-skin from Xiaomi has grown so prominent that it is finally challenging the likes of user interface provided by Samsung and OnePlus.

Reports suggest that the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 8 will be the first devices to receive MIUI 12 certainly by October 10. Further, smartphones sold primarily in India such as Poco M2 and Redmi 9 will be getting the update before October 15. Besides that, Redmi 8 series is slated to receive the update by October 22 while Redmi 7 series will be getting MIUI 12 around October 22.

Recently, Xiaomi has rolled out MIUI 12 in Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 and Poco X2. In addition, the update was also rolled out to the users of Poco M2 Pro in India. The smartphone comes with 6.67-inch punch-hole display clad in Gorilla Glass with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage bundled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and 48MP primary camera.

This time, MIUI 12 has emphasized upon slew of features by enhancing and bringing new modifications to animations, navigation, live wallpapers and AOD design. The main highlight of the update remains the new privacy feature which comes with Stats and Manage options. While Stats showcase the number of apps who have sought any specific permission that particular day, Manage depicts the breakdown of all the apps that have access to particular permission.

Moreover, Xiaomi has finally brought the App drawer facility with a new user interface which can be enabled from Home screen settings. Apart from these, the Chinese manufacturer has also improved multi-window and Picture-in-Picture mode along with newly improved in-built sleep and health tracker.

