MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program open in India: Eligible devices, how to apply

Xiaomi has announced the MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program in India. The Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7S users will be able to join the program to test the upcoming Xiaomi skin before it is available to the public. Participants will get access to the pre-release of the MIUI 12 Global ROM to test and will have to provide the feedback as well as report bugs in the skin.

The official MIUI India Twitter account tweeted this Friday to inform about the MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program in the country. “Mi fans, calling out all our Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S users to become a part of pilot testing of MIUI 12. Let us come together and make MIUI better for everyone,” it said along with a link to apply for the program.

MIUI 12 Global ROM

The MIUI 12 India pilot testing program comes weeks after the Chinese smartphone manufacturer started rolling out the MIUI 12 update for its global users. Xiaomi had unveiled the MIUI 12 as an update to MIUI 11 in April this year and the global version of the custom ROM was announced in May.

Xioami had announced that the new MIUI skin will be rolled out to the Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20, and the Redmi K20 Pro first. This means, the MIUI 12 Pilot testing program is the quickest way for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Note 7/ 7S users to get their hands on the upcoming Xiaomi skin, while also participating in its development.

Notably, the Redmi Note 8 is not included in the list of eligible devices for the program. Also, Xiaomi warned in its forum post that the provided ROM will be a pre-release version and not the final build, hence it might contain major bugs. “If your current device is the daily driver device then we recommend you wait for the full stable ROM rollout,” Xiaomi said.

How to apply for Pilot testing Program

The registration window to opt for the testing of upcoming MIUI 12 Global ROM is now open and will be available until June 17, 2019. To apply for the beta testing program, users need to join the Telegram group known as “MIUI Global Stable Beta testing Recruitment Group” by June 16, 9 pm and fill a Google form that is available on the link provided by MIUI India in its tweet.

