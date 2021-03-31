Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 stable ROM tester recruitment begins in India: Check out list of eligible phones

Xiaomi India has kicked off the recruitment program for MIUI 12.5 stable ROM testing. The company has also published the list of phones that are eligible with the test build of MIUI 12.5, which was first reported by Gadgets 360. To recall, the MIUI 12.5 was first launched in December 2020 in China and then it was unveiled globally in February 2021, alongside the Mi 11 smartphone.

Most Mi, Redmi, and Poco phone users will be able to test it. The brand hasn’t yet confirmed the exact release date for the stable ROM, but has posted a survey on Beehive, which you will be required to complete. It contains a bunch of questions related to your participation, and one will also be asked to share their Mi IDs. But, before that, you might want to check the list of devices that are eligible with the test build of MIUI 12.5.

Full list of eligible phones for MIUI 12.5

Redmi smartphones:

-Redmi K20/ K20 Pro

-Redmi Note 10 Pro/ Pro Max

-Redmi Note 9/ Pro/ Pro Max

-Redmi 9 Prime

-Redmi 9 Power

-Redmi 9A

-Redmi 9

-Redmi Note 8/ Pro

-Redmi 8

-Redmi 8A/ Dual

Mi smartphones:

-Mi 10

-​Mi 10T Pro

-Mi 10T

-Mi 10i

Poco smartphones:

-Poco F2 Pro

​-Poco X2

-Poco M2 Pro

-Poco X3

-Poco M2

-Poco C3

-Poco M3

MIUI 12.5: Features

The MIUI 12.5 comes with a lot of changes, including better privacy, and multi-app management. The company also promises to offer better connectivity with Windows systems. The new update will also decrease background memory usage by up to 35 percent, as per the company. It brings features like Clipboard privacy protection, which lets you know which app is reading your clipboard details.

Users also get sandbox mechanism and web privacy protection, which is said to prevent apps from using private data and the location history of users. The MIUI 12.5 build will also decrease app power consumption by 25 percent, according to Xiaomi. It is also said to bring system and app-level optimisations, apart from animated Super Wallpapers and ‘floating windows.’