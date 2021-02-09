Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5: Here are eligible Mi, Redmi, Poco phones that will get the update

MIUI 12.5 is set to use 20 percent less memory and 25 percent less power compared to MIUI 12. (Image Source: MIUI)

Xiaomi has already launched its MIUI 12.5 skin back in home-country China. The update is expected to arrive in the second quarter of 2021 globally in regions including India. The new update promises faster and more optimised experience over MIUI 12. Ahead of the rollout, Xiaomi has now shared a list of devices that will get the MIUI 12.5 update.

Here are the phones that will get MIUI 12.5

The MIUI 12.5 update will be coming to the brand’s flagship Mi series, including phones like the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 11. These phones are expected to get the update by the end of April 2021.

The second wave of the update will bring MIUI 12.5 to the Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10 Lite, and Mi Note 10 series. The update will also come to the Redmi Note 9 series as well as the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9T will also get the update, and so will the Poco F2 Pro and Poco X3 NFC. However, Xiaomi has not mentioned when these phones will get the update.

A few more devices will also be getting the Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 update but the company has not revealed which ones these are and when they will get the update as of now.

MIUI 12.5: What’s new?

We saw MIUI 12.5’s new features when the custom Android skin launched in China on February 8 alongside the flagship Mi 11 device. The update brings a lot of changes including better privacy, multi-app management, and also better connectivity with Windows systems.

Xiaomi also mentioned MIUI being the skin with the least number of system apps compared to its competitors Apple, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Meizu. These preinstalled apps in MIUI 12.5 will be just the settings, camera, and phone apps. It is still unknown if this implementation will make it to the global variant of MIUI 12.5.

Under the hood, Xiaomi has also rewritten the core structure so that MIUI 12.5 uses 20 percent less memory and 25 percent less power compared to MIUI 12. Xiaomi also claims that the new changes will decrease background memory usage by up to 35 percent.