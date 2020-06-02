Mitron app removed from Google Play store; delete the app from your phone

Mitron app – TikTok’s India alternative – removed from Google Play store (Express photo Sneha Saha) Mitron app – TikTok’s India alternative – removed from Google Play store (Express photo Sneha Saha)

Mitron app — the popular Indian alternative for TikTok — has been removed from Google Play store. The app had over 5 million downloads. As of now, nor Google or Mitron have revealed details about the removal of the application from the Play store. However, chances are strong that the app has been taken down due to the security issues that indianexpress.com and other media houses reported earlier this week.

If you have the Mitron app already downloaded on your phone you will still able to use the app but we suggest you don’t as the app comes with several vulnerabilities. Mitron app has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late. The app owner Shibank Agarwal, a student of IIT Roorkee, bought the source code of the app from a Pakistani coding company Qboxus and rebranded the app as Mitron and launched in India. Before officially launching the app in India Agarwal and his team ‘t even customise the coding or change the privacy policy.

Irfan Sheikh of Qboxus from Lahore confirmed to indianexpress.com that Agarwal did reach out to the company buy the source code of TicTic and launch as Mitron in India. He also accepted the fact that “Mitron app has privacy issues because the app developer has not uploaded the privacy policy.” Sheikh, however, said that the company does not encourage their buyers to just put it out there for public use as it as it is.

READ full report here | Mitron app is risky to use, says cyber security expert

Satyajit Sinha, cybersecurity researcher at Counterpoint told indianexpress.com: “It’s risky to use Mitron app given it doesn’t have any additional firewall or software security on top of the source code. The privacy policy is weak and that can put user data at risk in the long run.”

If you have Mitron app installed on your phone we highly recommend uninstalling the app right away and not use it. We checked the Mitron app and found there’s no way you can delete your account from the app. Users can either logout of the app or simply uninstall it. The settings menu is also missing on the app now.

We also recommend you to beware of all the clones of Mitron available on Google Play store. You must always check the developer first before installing an app on your smartphone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd