After Mitron app, Remove China Apps removed from Google Play Store

Remove China Apps now taken down from Google Play Store. Earlier today, we reported that the so-called India rival for TikTok — Mitron app — has been removed from Google Play Store. Indianexpress.com has now discovered that Google has removed Remove China Apps application from Play Store. The tech giant has not confirmed why the app has been taken down or if it will be available again or not.

Google usually removes apps that violate Play Store’s policies. The same happened to Mitron. A CNBCTV18 report noted that the tech giant “red-flagged the app and decided to suspend it for violating its ‘spam and minimum functionality’ policy”. “Another clause of the policy mentions a ‘repetitive content’, which means ‘copying content from other apps without adding any original content or value’ amounts to a violation,” the report further stated.

If you have the Remove China Apps application already downloaded on your phone it will still work for you and let you delete apps developed in China.

Remove China Apps application lets users delete all applications on their phones that are developed in China. It scans the user’s device and lists the apps with China as their origin.

The app also lets users decide which Chinese app they want to keep or remove. Remove China Apps is developed by a Jaipur-based startup OneTouchAppLabs.

Remove China Apps is simple to use. Once you click the Scan Now option, the app will load for a few seconds and show the list of Chinese apps present on the phone. It provides users with the option to delete Chinese apps by clicking on the bin button next to each app. On clicking the bin, the app will uninstall the application, but retain all your data.

For instance, if you use TikTok and decide to delete the app using Remove China App, the videos you shot will still remain in the gallery.

Over one million people in India installed the application on their phone with the aim to delete Chinese apps present on their smartphone. In fact, until Tuesday morning it was the top-free app on Play Store.

